Memphis' Renasant Convention Center named best convention center in America two years in a row

Smart Meetings Magazine will give the convention center the award in their July 2023 issue, the center announced Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second straight year, one of downtown Memphis' up-and-coming attractions has been named the country's best.

The Renasant Convention Center will be named Best Convention Center by Smart Meetings Magazine in their July 2023 issue, the center said in an announcement Monday. This is the second time the convention center has received the honor, winning the award in 2022.

Hotels, resorts, and entertainment venues from across the country were hand selected by Smart Meetings’ audience of meeting professionals in 30 distinguished categories, titled the Smart Stars Awards.

"The Renasant Convention Center is honored to bring this title home to Memphis two years in a row to bolster the local hospitality industry and make Memphis a sought-after destination for businesses and travelers alike," the convention center said in the announcement.

The Smart Stars Awards have gained recognition as a valuable resource for the meeting planner community and those looking for recommendations of leading venues and destinations.

“The fact that this award is based on the actual experiences of planners and partners at our venue makes it special," said Dean Dennis, senior vice president and general manager of Renasant Convention Center. "Our entire team knows how important our job is to elevate customer experiences. We are extremely proud of our selection and thank Smart Meeting Magazine for this award.”

The 2023 Smart Stars winners are featured in the July issue of Smart Meetings print and digital magazines as well as the Smart Meetings website.