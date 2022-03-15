Memphis resident wins new car from her employer

Maria Godinez has been a production operator at the Instant Brands facility in Byhalia, Mississippi, for nine months. Tuesday, they gave her a new car.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A Memphis resident was given more than just appreciation from her employer for her dedication to the company during COVID-19 – she was given a new car.

Maria Godinez, a production operator for Instant Brand's Byhalia, Mississippi facility, won a brand-new Jeep Compass during a drawing for "exceptional employees" Tuesday.

Instant Brands announced an expanded rewards program to celebrate its Byhalia, Mississippi employees’ commitment during COVID-19.

“Our operations have been running at full capacity during 2021 to meet consumer demand,” explained John Lackovic, Vice President of Operations at Instant Brands. “We very much appreciate the efforts of our colleagues across all of our locations—especially the dedicated team here in Byhalia.”

Beyond Byhalia, Instant Brands will hold car drawings at each of the company’s additional U.S. manufacturing and distribution centers.