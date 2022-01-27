Mississippi author pens historical fiction novel on Holocaust

The novel is a creative way to teach teens and young adults and honor the past.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and is a day to remember the victims and their stories.

A Mississippi woman is doing just that with a new book, inspired by two young girls of the Holocaust.

Joy Lucius is an author and former educator.

“I was a school teacher for 23 years,” said Lucius. “I taught mostly junior high and high school kids."

Lucius is now a full-time writer with the AFA Journal. This history buff has a special interest in learning about the Holocaust.

“But I never really thought about writing about it, because it is such a tender subject,” said Lucius. “I'm a Christian, not a Jew. I just never felt like that was my right to tell that story.”

That all changed with one trip to the DeSoto County Museum and the Unknown Child Exhibit.

"One of the first pictures I pulled up in my research of the unknown children of the Holocaust, was this beautiful picture of two little sisters,” said Lucius. “Rose Aboulafia,1932 to 1944, and Odette Aboulafia 1936 to 1944."

Those girls are two of the 1.5 million kids killed during the Holocaust.

Learning the tragic story of Rose and Odette Aboulafia inspired her new book, ‘Rose and Odette: Unknown Children of the Holocaust.’ Lucius published the book July 1, 2021.

“It's probably one of the most just monumental moments in my life," she said.

It's a historical fiction novel, where two fictional characters learn the true story of what happened to Rose and Odette. It's a creative way to teach teens and young adults and honor the past.

“I think the main theme is that we're all connected,” said Lucius. “I just think if we can teach children to love each other, and to see each other's value, then our world will be so much better."