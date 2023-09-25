MLGW customers outraged over $0 bills turning into $1,900 bills

Credits from MLGW are coming, but you still need to pay the big bills.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thousands of Memphis Light Gas and Water customers dealing with incorrect and high utility bills for months, and MLGW said it could be months before the bills are caught up and more than a year before the issue is fixed.

One neighborhood is taking matters into their own hands, hosting a meeting with MLGW Tuesday, September 26.

MLGW has sent delayed bills, zero-dollar bills and thousand-dollar bills with the expectation that people like Shaketria Frison put money toward the bills quickly.

“Three to four months, no bills,” Frison said. “August comes, two to three bills in one month, and I can’t afford that. I’m on fixed income, we cannot afford these bills.”

Frison, who lives in Frayser, received multiple bills for zero dollars earlier in the year, yet still put some money on her account. She then received no bills for months. All of a sudden she got a $1,600 bill, $1,900 bill, and now, a $1,200 bill.

“This one is due by the 6th of October, and if I don’t pay, we’ll be in the dark,” Frison said. “And they want me to pay 700 dollars, and I don’t have that.”

Across town, in Cooper Young, is Sharin Tebo.

“It’s frustrating to want answers, to have to call multiple people and to be told different things by multiple people in succession and still not know,” Tebo said.

Tebo moved to Memphis less than a year ago and after months of no bills and poor communication from the utility, she tried to handle the issue back in March.

“When I inquired about getting an actual bill, they said that they’re experiencing problems with multiple outages throughout the city and that basically I should watch the news,” Tebo said.

Now, it’s six months later, and the problems have continued. Monday afternoon, she got another letter from the utility. A $142 credit for paying the overestimated amount that MLGW billed her. This comes after months of not receiving a regular bill and lots of reaching out.

“Two and a half hours on the phone with them,” Tebo said.

Tebo is now planning to attend the Tuesday night MLGW meeting in Cooper Young at the neighborhood association at 6pm, hoping to finally get answers.