Period supply drive looks to end period poverty in the Mid-South

The drive was hosted on Saturday by Vascular Interventional Physicians at the Kroger on Kirby Parkway and Quince Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fibroid team with Vascular Interventional Physicians (VIP) held a period supply drive on Saturday for the Mid-South Food Bank's diaper bank.

The goal of the drive was to help with ending period poverty in the Mid-South.

Those who stopped by the Kroger on Kirby Parkway and Quince Road to drop off sanitary items had the chance to win $25 and $50 Kroger gift cards every 30 minutes.

Dr. David Cohen with VIP said the drive was a huge help for the community.

"This is so meaningful," Cohen said. "This is great. Just to be able to help our community and bring awareness to a subject that we didn't realize existed. There are people out there that missed days of work, missed days of school that just aren't able to even afford these basic necessity products. Being able to help has been great."

