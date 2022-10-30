Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event

Buckets of free candy were handed out by deputies and Arlington firefighters.

With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday.

An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker.

Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that were provided by deputies and Arlington firefighters.

The event was a safe way for parents to take their kids trick-or-treating, especially for those worried about "candy-tampering." Deputies at the event offered advice on how to keep children safe around the holiday.

Janice Masters is the Captain of the Patrol Field Bureau in Arlington.

"So this time in Halloween, one of the best ways is to attend events like this where you know that the candy is safe," she said. "Make sure you're checking the candy, checking the packaging and if there's anything questionable, just throw it away."