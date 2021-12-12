South Memphis interstate overpass named after longtime pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers on Interstate 240 in South Memphis will now have a daily reminder of Rev. Herbert O. Kneeland Jr.
The highway's overpass on East McLemore Avenue is now named in his honor, with the special signage unveiled on Sunday during a ceremony.
Kneeland was a beloved member of the Union Valley Baptist Church family before he died in November.
"As a parishioner, this man was the person who baptized me, he was the person that taught me about ministry," Dewayne Benton said. "One of the biggest things I can say about Dr. Kneeland's ministry is he was about outreach. He always sent us out to the prisons and to the nursing homes when we were having community events. He loved to reach out to people, that was his thing."
Kneeland started at Union Valley in 1960 after five years as a pastor at two smaller Baptist churches. He was dedicated to the church until the day he died.
Kneeland was 90 years old. His funeral will be on Monday.