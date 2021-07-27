Armyworms outbreak in the Mid-South is destroying yards

Armyworms are dark-greenish or black to brown wriggling worms that turn into moths, but it's the worm-like larvae stage that causes the most damage.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — There's an outbreak of worms in north Mississippi and parts of Shelby county and they are destroying people's lawns. Posts on social media from all across the mid-south show dark-greenish or black to brown wriggling pests, called armyworms are living up to their name. They're marching from yard to yard, invading people's lawns.

After about two weeks, they eventually become moths, but it's the worm-like larvae stage that causes the most damage. According to the Mississippi State University Extension Service, the armyworm problem is much worse this year. Lawn care services and pest control offices are getting swarmed with calls from grossed-out homeowners.

Austin's Womack Pest and Termite said its company is treating about 30 lawns every day in DeSoto County because of the worms. Experts said they like to feed in hayfields, bermudagrass, and turf.

Armyworms also feed around the clock, so a heavy infestation can destroy grass in just a few days. The first sign you might have an armyworm infestation is a patch of brown grass in an otherwise crisp, green lawn. Lawncare experts said this is the best time to start scouting for the worms.

So, what can you do if you have armyworms on your lawn? Pest control experts say you can:

Cut your grass if you find more than two armyworms per square foot of yard. Use an insecticide that has bifenthrin in it Then use that insecticide in the early morning or late afternoon when they are most active.