Mother of 16-year-old daughter fatally shot on Christmas Day pleads for witnesses to step forward

Her mom doesn't want her to be another homicide case that grows cold.



"Every Sunday she wanted to warm up leftovers in the house and feed the homeless," said Robyn.



Her daughter already knew her goals – to be a barber and mortician.



Robyn says the Overton High School athlete's ambitions were all cut short.



"I asked ‘what happened?’ Because she was supposed to be at her friend's house, I had to work. The mom stated that she let them go to a Christmas party. And I said no. She's supposed to be at her friend's house."



Robyn and Memphis Police confirm Nia Simone was at Club Level III. Video shows the moments gunmen fired from a dark-colored sedan and white SUV on Adams Street.



Bullets rained into the club – striking Nia Simone in the head.



"That was the longest wait ever," shared the mom, reflecting the time she waited to hear from doctors at Regional One Hospital.



"And then once I saw her it wasn't her, it just looked nothing like my baby."



While there, a woman called her saying she was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.



"She heard some young guys say 'they broke in the wrong cars tonight,' said Ratcliff.” They went to their car and they got their guns and they just opened fire towards the window where my daughter was standing, and they just opened fire."



Memphis Police said they are investigating that tip.



"She was in the wrong place at the wrong time. And I have no graduations I have no proms. I have no weddings. I have nothing to look forward to anymore. She was literally she was my only child."



Ratcliff said of the violence in Memphis – it's the city against the streets.



"You can't go to the gas station,” said the mom. “You can't go to a restaurant, you can't go to anyone without seeing a gun on somebody's hip. They just don't care. They're just out here shooting. They just out here shooting and that video proved it."

