Just after 11 p.m. a shooting took place at Peres Avenue and Chelsea Avenue on May 28.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place at Peres Avenue and Chelsea Avenue just after 11 p.m. on May 28, according to the Memphis Police Department.

On 5/28 at 11:05 pm, officers heard shooting at Chelsea Ave & Peres Ave. Two victims were located. #1 was xported to ROH critical & #2 was xported non-critical. Two additional gunshot victims arrived at ROH by private veh and a 3rd sustained abrasions. All three are non-critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2022

Memphis police say they found two victims at the scene. One was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The second person is listed as non-critical.