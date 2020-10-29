$50,000 reward offered in murders this year of seven Memphis children

Between January and September of 2020, the Memphis Police Department has investigated an unusually high number of child murders. Seven are still unsolved.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — United States Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 that leads to the identification and apprehension of suspects who have murdered children in Memphis.

Between January and September of 2020, the Memphis Police Department has investigated an unusually high number of murders where the victim was a child. Seven of those cases remain unsolved.

“We are proud to partner with the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in this effort to help identify and bring those responsible to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “It is my sincere hope that this reward helps compel individuals to come forward and help provide answers for these families who have had to deal with the sudden and violent loss of a child.”

A reward is offered for the following child murders in 2020:

Jadon Knox, age 10, was killed by gunfire on January 19 from an unknown vehicle while standing on the front porch of a residence in the 700 block of Josephine Avenue.

Ashlynn Luckett, age 6, and Lequan Boyd, age 16, were both shot on January 20 when gunshots entered a home in the 6800 block of Kirby Mills Cove.

Hilda Trejo, 9-months-old, died from inflicted trauma on January 22 at a home in the 4600 block of Willow Road.

Jalen Dodge, age 17, was shot in the roadway on March 18 in the 1600 block of Sunset Street.

Tyrell Jones, age 15, was shot in a vehicle on May 7 in the 4000 block of Barron Avenue.

Alajah Reynolds, age 16, was found shot on July 11 in a vehicle in the 3100 block of E. Glengarry Drive.

Demetrius Robinson, age 17, was shot on September 3 in the 3800 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

“Someone knows who killed these children. How many more children have to die before we, as Memphians, say enough is enough? The smallest amount of information may help solve these homicides and bring justice to the victims and their family members. We need anyone who knows anything to call,” said Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

“When those who care so little for human lives, especially the lives of innocent young children, behave in such a violent and cowardly manner, the community must rise up and say this is enough. We will not allow this to go unpunished in Shelby County, Tennessee. If you know something, please say something -- for the sake of these young children and their grieving families,” commented Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The U.S. Marshals Service will pay up to $5,000 for each of the seven murders. The information must lead to the suspect or suspects arrest, as part of the ongoing Operation LeGend.