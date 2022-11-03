Justice reform advocates urge Gov. Bill Lee launch special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder case

In an open letter to the Tennessee governor, two justice system reform organizations said various system failures need to be looked into.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two national criminal justice reform organizations are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to launch an independent investigation into "various justice system failures" which led to the murder of Eliza Fletcher.

Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL) sent an open letter to Gov. Lee and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, requesting they hire a special investigator into factors which led Fletcher's murder suspect, Cleotha Henderson, to be released early after being previously convicted on kidnapping charges and indicted on rape charges.

“What happened to Eliza Fletcher was an unspeakable tragedy, but also a preventable one,” said FAMM Policy Associate Matthew Charles. “Before politicians use this event to advance counterproductive sentencing policies, we need an independent investigation into all aspects of this case and to make sure people are held accountable."

The letter points out Henderson received more than 1,000 days of early release credit, despite committing 53 disciplinary infractions while serving time for a previous kidnapping conviction. The groups also note investigative leads and a rape kit tied to an earlier crime allegedly committed by Mr. Abston were never followed up on.

Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and later murdered after going for an early morning run a Central Avenue in Memphis, near her home.

Her kidnapping caught national attention, and when Cleotha Henderson was developed as a suspect and arrested, his previous criminal history sparked outrage.

