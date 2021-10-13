Annual Halloween "Operation Blackout" aimed at sex offenders launched in Tennessee

All registered sex offenders must follow a specific set of rules during the month of October

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "Operation Blackout” is underway in Tennessee. It is an annual statewide operation to ensure sex offenders on the Tennessee Department of Correction's (TDOC) caseload are complying with the conditions of their supervision, as well as special conditions put in place surrounding the Halloween holiday, as an extra layer of protection for children.

All registered sex offenders must follow a specific set of rules during the month of October: no Halloween decorations, no attending Halloween/fall functions, including Harvest Festivals, no distributing candy and keeping the porch light turned off on Halloween night.

“There are just under 4,000 sex offenders on supervision living amongst us in Tennessee,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it. As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”

Unannounced home checks will be conducted all month, by TDOC Probation/Parole, leading up to Halloween. They will also be out in neighborhoods on the 31st conducting compliance checks.

Here are a few more things you can do to ensure your child is safe this Halloween: