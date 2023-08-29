Arkansas inmate who escaped in 2022 captured out of state, 3 others also arrested

Samuel Hartman, who escaped from an Arkansas jail in August of 2022, was arrested in another state on Tuesday. Authorities said three others were also arrested.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) announced the arrest of four people on Tuesday in another state.

Samuel Hartman of Magazine, who escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU) on August 12, 2022, was captured along with Misty Hartman, Linda White, and Rodney Trent.

According to ADC, Misty Hartman and White were with Samuel Hartman at the time of his escape, while Trent is believed to have helped.