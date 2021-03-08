Boyfriend pleads guilty to abusing 2 girls

Ray Jones pled guilty to felony counts of solicitation to commit aggravated sexual battery of a minor and aggravated abuse of a child age 8 years or less.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The live-in boyfriend of a Westwood woman pled guilty Monday to attempting to sexually molest one of her young daughters and stabbing another in incidents that occurred more than a year apart.

The Shelby County Dist. Attorney General's Office said defendant Ray T. Jones, 46, pled guilty to felony counts of solicitation to commit aggravated sexual battery of a minor and aggravated abuse of a child age 8 years or less.

Jones, who was scheduled to be tried Monday, pled “open to the court,” meaning there is no agreed-upon sentence. He remains in custody and is set to be sentenced on Sept. 3 by Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell.

The first incident occurred on April 22, 2017, at the home on Wester Park Drive when Jones offered money to a 12-year-old girl if she would let him touch and fondle her. The girl refused and the next day wrote a note to her mother detailing what Jones had done.

On Aug. 27, 2018, investigators said Jones became angry when he learned that a criminal case against him was still open from the incident, and that he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the girl’s 8-year-old sister in the shoulder. The older sister, then 13, jumped on his back to get him to stop.