Bullet shot in the air from July 4th celebration kills person in West Memphis

Police would like anyone who heard or saw gunfire to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police are investigating after a person died from a bullet that was shot in the air on the fourth of July.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, the victim was sitting in the Econo Lodge Motel at 2501 S. Service Road around 9:30pm and fell over. The medical examiner said the victim was hit one time in the head by a falling bullet from “ celebratory 4th of July gunfire.: