Collierville woman accused of child exploitation, sex act with dog

According to the police affidavit, Stephanie Weir admitted to possessing and taking photos and videos of child porn, and herself with her pet dog.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A Collierville woman is behind bars, charged in a sex abuse case that involves children and animals.

Stephanie Weir, 33, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal offense against animals, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor. She is in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond.

According to the police affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Memphis Police on May 18, 2023, about a person with ‘apparent child pornography’ saved in an online cloud account. The affidavit said Synchronoss Technologies Inc. reported the finding to the NCMEC, who turned them over to MPD.

The affidavit said the image showed a ‘child in a lascivious pose nude.’ MPD got a search warrant to find the owner of the account, and to see if there were more materials. They found the account was Weirs. According to the affidavit, and it had more video and images. The affidavit said the videos showed children engaged in sex acts with children, more photos of children posed nude, and even a video of Weir ‘having her pet dog perform a sex act on her.’

According to the affidavit, Weir admitted under questioning to using social media message groups to find and then store child porn, taking a nude photo of a toddler and sending it to another person, and taking the video with the dog.

The affidavit said a search warrant for her cell phone found more images of child porn.

Weir was arrested and charged on July 25.