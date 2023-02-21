How 'gang trafficking' could be contributing to the rise in crime among Memphis youth

Gang trafficking can be hard to identify as it commonly pours into other categories such as sex trafficking, labor trafficking and even violent crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people think about human trafficking, most think of sex trafficking; however, trafficking happens in many ways.

Sex trafficking is the most common form of human trafficking followed by labor trafficking. What blurs the line between these two forms is gang trafficking.

If there is force, fraud, or coercion, it is human trafficking. “It preys on the vulnerability of others,” said Coasy Hale, Restore Corps Interim Executive Director.

This is an issue especially when it comes to gang trafficking. “We’re thinking about gang-controlled or gang-involved human trafficking,” said Hale. She said much of the gang trafficking in Memphis targets youth.

“They may be preying on those school systems and trying to see the kids who look like they may need things. They may want to be with the cool kids and may want to get additional monies,” said Hale. “Those red flags kind of tend to be all around, ‘I wonder why this kid was out at 2am with somebody that wasn’t their parent.”

Gang trafficking can be hard to identify as it commonly pours into other categories such as sex trafficking, labor trafficking and even violent crimes. “If they’re adults that are doing crime, if the kids as a juvenile is caught, then they can then take those offenses,” said Hale.

“Now, the crooks like me when I was a crook, we figure out ways that they won’t catch us,” said Stevie Moore. He runs Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives. He is a former gang member who is now a community activist.

“The biggest is between two to six in the evening. Mama is at work. There’s isn’t a daddy, so the gang has four hours,” said Moore.

He has not only seen gangs prey on youth but also women. “They take the charge because men say it’s your first offense,” said Moore.

He said it’s not a gang trafficking problem. “It’s gun problem,” said Moore. “We’re not looking at the whole picture. We’ve got the gang. Ain’t nobody talking about why…Community wake up. We’ve got to say enough is enough.”

“It’s awareness and education. Our kids, specifically, has to know what it looks like,” said Hale.