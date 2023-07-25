x
Crime

Hit-and-run driver wanted after overnight crash killed young woman in Cooper-Young

Memphis Police said the driver of a red Dodge Charger ran away after the crash that killed one about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at Cooper St. and Central Ave.
Credit: ABC10
Hit and run sign with police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a deadly crash overnight in Cooper-Young in midtown Memphis.

MPD said officers responded to the crash about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Cooper St. and Central Ave. Investigators determined a red Dodge Charger was southbound on Cooper when it ran the red light and struck a Chevrolet Sonic going east on Central Ave. 

Investigators said the driver of the Sonic, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she died.

Police said the Charger’s driver and a passenger took off, leaving the vehicle behind at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

