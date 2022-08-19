One dead, one critically injured after double shooting in southeast Memphis

Police said they responded to the shooting on Whisper Valley Drive at 7:08 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is critically injured after a double shooting in southeast Memphis Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to a shooting at 6019 Whisper Valley Dr. at 7:08 p.m. Two men were found at the scene.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect knew the two men and drove off in a silver SUV.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

