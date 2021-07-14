Do you know this man? FBI asking for help identifying man known as "John Doe 44"

Investigators said he may have “critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying a man investigators said may have “critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

The FBI said video shows the man identified only as John Doe 44 with a child first found by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021. Investigators said data in the video indicates it was produced prior to November 2018.

From the FBI: “John Doe 44 is described as a White male with light brown hair and wearing a navy-blue t-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.”

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).