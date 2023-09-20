Shelby County Sheriff says he will fight the 9 indictments announced in Gershun Freeman's death

Freeman died in custody at the Shelby County Jail in October 2022.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — On Wednesday, September 20, the Shelby County Sheriff hosted a news conference on Gershun Freeman's death in the Shelby County Jail on October 5, 2022, and confirmed nine indictments were announced against correctional officers.

Bonner did not name the deputies involved in the case, but did say he will offer legal fees for those deputies to fight the case.

He claimed the "early" release of "edited" video of the deadly altercation was a political move, meant to derail his campaign for Memphis Mayor.

A video of the altercation inside the jail showing Freeman being beaten and restrained by multiple correctional officers was released March 2.

The last minutes of the video show Gershun being restrained naked by multiple officers while handcuffed, lying face down on the jail floor. One officer is seen kneeling on his back for about four minutes until his body goes limp.

After the 13 minute compiled video was released in March, Shelby County Sheriff Bonner released this statement:

"According to the Medical Examiner, Mr. Gershun Freeman suffered from psychosis and cardiovascular disease and died of a heart attack while being restrained. It is unfortunate that parts of the video are being shown out of context because the full video does show the erratic and violent behavior that led to the need to restrain Mr. Freeman.

These corrections officers deserve a fair review of this case, and I will wait for additional information from the TBI and the investigating D.A. before taking further administrative action. This is still an open and active investigation."