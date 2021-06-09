x
Crime

Hearing set on plea deal in Tennessee prison administrator's killing

Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Curtis Watson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prosecutor says a hearing has been set to discuss a plea deal for a Tennessee prison inmate charged with killing a corrections administrator during a 2019 escape attempt. 

Lauderdale County District Attorney Mark Davidson told The Associated Press that a hearing has been scheduled for Monday in the case of Curtis Ray Watson.

Davidson declined to discuss any details about the plea deal. Watson has been indicted in the Aug. 7, 2019, rape and killing of Tennessee Department of Correction Administrator Debra Johnson in her home at a prison in Henning.

Watson has not entered a plea.

