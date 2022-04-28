'This is my daughter': Man arrested after trying to kidnap girl in Memphis

James Lewis is charged with kidnapping and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man tried to kidnap a girl as she was playing outside with one of her friends Wednesday night in Memphis, police said.

According to an affidavit, James Lewis, 52, tried to take the girl from outside of an apartment building on Avant Lane after 7 p.m. The children are three and six years old.

Police said Lewis approached the children, grabbed one of them by the arm and started walking toward the front of the building while he kept saying "This is my daughter."

According to Memphis police, the girl's parents saw the incident and one of the them was able to restrain Lewis until officers arrived.

Jail records show Lewis is charged with kidnapping and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Court records show he's scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.