Man charged after woman stabbed outside mental health facility in Millington

Millington Police charge Darryl Evans, 38, with criminal attempt first degree murder in Oct. 2019 incident

MILLINGTON, Tennessee — A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a woman last fall.

Monday, Millington Police announced that they charged Darryl Evans, 38, with criminal attempt first degree murder. They say Evans stabbed a woman outside Professional Care Services in the 5200 block of Navy Road Oct. 7, 2019.

The following in the news release from Millington Police Department:

On October 7th, 2019 at approximately 7:50 am at 5281 Navy Rd at the Professional Counseling Services Mental Facility (PCS) an employee of the clinic was stabbed numerous times as she exited her vehicle. The victim of this vicious attack was severely injured both physically and mentally. While we cannot fully understand the total scope of her injuries, our hearts and prayers are for her to have a full recovery.

Over the last several months’ detectives from The Millington Police Department have worked hundreds of hours to solve this case and give our victim some peace and to begin the process of closure. We have worked with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville Metro Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation following up on similar incidents in Knoxville and Nashville, TN, which did not lead to an arrest in our investigation.

However, today I am proud to announce that early last week we were able to establish a new lead in our investigation and we were able to make an arrest in the stabbing and have charged Darryl Evans, 38 years of age with criminal attempt first-degree murder. We have also developed additional information that Mr. Evans was responsible for another similar incident in Memphis, TN in August of 2019. We have turned this information over to the Memphis Police Department and expect additional charges to be filed.

If anyone has any additional information in regards to this incident, please call Det. Booker at 901-873-5600.

Lastly, I would like to commend the detectives of The Millington Police Department for the hard work and long hours that it took to apprehend this suspect.