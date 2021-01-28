Man charged in rape of teen girl on way to school in Whitehaven

17-year-old girl was forced into a SUV and raped almost a year ago, while walking to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a man for the rape of a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school last February.

According to a police affidavit, the victim was walking to school on February 3, 2020 in the area of Elvis Presley and Shelby Drive when the armed suspect pulled up in a gray SUV, forcing her to go with him.

He took her to the 4400 block of Dorff Drive in Whitehaven, where he raped her in the backseat.

The victim went to the Rape Crisis Center and was given a sexual assault test. TBI results from the sexual assault test kit matched DNA of 27-year-old Barrington Hunt.