Man charged in shooting deaths of two women in Southeast Shelby County

Destiny Wilkins, 25, and Nayeli Bobbi Jean Bradford Esha Love, 23, were killed on Monday, February 24.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — UPDATE: 24-year-old Darrin Walker has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder for the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Destiny Wilkins and 23-year-old Nayeli Bobbi Jean Bradford Esha Love.

The homicide happened on Monday, February 24 on Belmont Run Cove.

UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Destiny Wilkins, 25, and Nayeli Bobbi Jean Bradford Esha Love, 23.

SCSO has identified the two victims from Monday’s double homicide on Belmont Run Cove as Destiny Wilkins,25, of Nesbit,Mississippi and Nayeli Bobbi Jean (first name) Bradford Esha Love (last name), 23, with residency in Memphis and Marion, Arkansas. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 25, 2020

UPDATED: Investigators now say two women are dead after a shooting in Southeast Shelby County early Monday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Belmont Run Cove. One woman was taken to Regional One Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Deputies believed a second woman had been kidnapped by the unknown suspect in a 2008 black Impala. The Impala was found just after 10:00 a.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Lake Valley drive. Investigators say a woman was found dead at that scene.

Lake Valley Drive will be blocked for a significant amount of time while detectives search for clues.The male black suspect is still at large and considered armed and EXTREMELY dangerous. Anyone with tip information is asked to contact law enforcement IMMEDIATELY! pic.twitter.com/FVIU4iLV9X — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 24, 2020