One detained after man shot and dropped off at fire station, say Memphis Police

MPD officers said just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Oakmont Place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a man was dropped off at a fire station shot, and later died.

MPD officers said just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Oakmont Place. They said a man had been shot and dropped off at a fire house. The man was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but they have detained one person.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.