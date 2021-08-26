Man wanted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in an identity theft investigation

Contact Sergeant Brad Simpson at 731-423-6630 if you have information that can help investigators.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is wanted in connection with an identity theft investigation in Tipton County, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for help.

If you recognize the man pictured below, please call Sergeant Brad Simpson at 731-423 6630.

Do you recognize this man? He is wanted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in relation to an Identity Theft Investigation. If you live in Tipton County or the surrounding areas and have any information on the person pictured, please contact Sergeant Brad Simpson at 731-423 6630 pic.twitter.com/jnOjiqEK1h — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) August 26, 2021

The following tips are from the Better Business Bureau:

If you are a victim of identity theft, follow these steps:

If your identity has been stolen, report it.

File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission:

1-877-ID-THEFT (438-4338)

The Federal Trade Commision recommends that you create an ID theft report, if your ID is stolen. This report will help you deal with the credit reporting agencies and companies that extended credit to the identity thief using your name. First, report the crime to the FTC and print a copy of the details. This detailed report is also called an ID theft affdavit. Then file the crime report with your local police department; get a copy of that report. Together your ID theft affadavit and your police report make up your ID theft report.

File a report with local police as well as the police department where the identity theft occurred. Keep all records of your case, police reports and supporting documents; these may be needed by credit card companies or banks to prove innocence.

And make a report to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): www.ic3.gov

Place a "fraud alert" or "freeze" on your credit reports.

Contact the fraud departments of each of the three major credit reporting agencies. Let them know you've been a victim of identity theft and ask questions—including what protection is provided and if there are any costs—to determine whether a fraud alert or freeze is best for your situation.

Notify all credit grantors and financial institutions.

Check the status on existing accounts, as they may have been jeopardized. Find out if there is any unauthorized activity or new accounts have been fraudulently opened in your name. You may be advised to close some or all of your accounts. Create new passwords and change your PINs.

Monitor your credit: