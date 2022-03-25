Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed veteran Memphis police lieutenant

Marquell Griffin, who has three prior DUI convictions, walked away from the crash and was arrested a short time later at a nearby service station.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 53-year-old driver was sentenced on Friday on multiple felony counts, including aggravated vehicular homicide, stemming from a 2019 crash that killed veteran Memphis Police Lt. Myron Fair.

The Shelby County District Attorney General's Office said Fair, a 25-year veteran who was approaching retirement, was on his way home from work when his car was hit from behind at an intersection in Raleigh.

Investigators said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on March 21, 2019, at Austin Pea Highway and Yale Road. Fair was stopped at a traffic light in his 2017 Nissan Altima when he was hit from behind by a 2015 Dodge Durango driven at a high rate of speed by Marquell Griffin.

Griffin was sentenced to 23 years (at 60%) on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge, two years on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident and two years on possession of a controlled substance.