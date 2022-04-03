x
Crime

Man convicted on two counts of murder of pregnant girlfriend and unborn son

Prosecutors said Ricky Anderson shot Karmeshi Pipes 17 times and kept her body in the house for nearly a week.
Ricky Anderson and Karmeshi Pipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who shot his pregnant girlfriend 17 times and kept her body in the house for nearly a week has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said a jury rejected an insanity defense and convicted 30-year-old Ricky Anderson II on the murders of 26-year-old Karmeshi Pipes and her unborn son.

The D.A. said Anderson will be sentenced to life in prison.

Ricky Anderson

Investigators were called to the home in the 1900 block of Sparks Ave. in South Memphis on Jan. 30, 2018, where Pipes body had been found. They said she was on the floor and partially covered by a bedspread, and it appeared she had been dead for several days.

Investigators said her family told police they had not heard from her since her baby shower a week prior. She was nine months pregnant, and her son was supposed to be delivered on Feb. 7, 2018.

The D.A. said an autopsy showed Pipes had been shot 17 times. The gun was found at the scene.

Karmeshi Pipes

