Memphis man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen and trafficking her to other men

Johnny Montrail Smith pleaded guilty to felony counts of rape and trafficking for sexual servitude.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a Nashville teen girl for nearly two weeks.

The Shelby County District Attorney General said 27-year-old Johnny Montrail Smith pleaded guilty to felony counts of rape and trafficking for sexual servitude. He was sentenced to two concurrent terms of eight years in prison without parole.

Prosecutors said the 15-year-old victim had walked away from a treatment center and met Smith around March of 2020. They said she accepted his offer of help with food and shelter, but he then forced her to have sex and gave her cocaine and ecstasy.

She said Smith forced her to have sex with over men in exchange for lodging for her and Smith. She said he beat her, threatened her with a gun and box cutter, and said he would kill her if she tried to leave.