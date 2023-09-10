Investigation underway after keys to ballot boxes stolen prior to Memphis mayoral election

Shelby County Election Commission says the integrity of the Oct. 5 election remains in place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — ABC24 learned just days after the Memphis mayoral election that materials connected to the election were stolen two days before a winner was announced.

More than 88 thousand votes were cast for the City of Memphis election. Now, a police report shows keys to ballot boxes were stolen before election day.

On October 4, election worker Jaquita Barnes reported her car was broken into the night before. Her personal car was parked in her driveway on South Parkway the night of October 3.

Barnes told police there was $1,200 in cash, keys to ballot boxes, codes for the election and a cell phone stolen from her car.

18-year-old Mardarious Boyce was arrested on October 5 for burglary. Boyce gave a statement saying he was responsible for the incident.

Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for Shelby County said “…the complete integrity of the October 5th election remained in place and without compromise…”

She also said, “existing protocol prevents election workers from leaving sensitive election items in personal cars” and that the incident is under investigation.

Runner-up and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the incident is concerning but had no further comment. Michelle McKissack and Willie Herenton also had no comment.

Van Turner, who came in 200 votes behind Willie Herenton, said “I’m disheartened that this is just now coming to light after the election … I hope that for future elections, what happened here will not happen again…”