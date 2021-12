No information on a suspect or vehicle responsible for the accident at Millbranch and Old Hickory.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have responded to a pedestrian hit and run at Millbranch and Old Hickory.

The pedestrian did not survive and there have been no information given on the responsible party or vehicle.

If anyone knows anything about the hit and run, please contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).