Memphis Police said the officers were responding to an overdose at the scene. The injured officer is expected to be OK.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured while attempting to make an arrest Thursday in East Memphis near the University of Memphis' Park Avenue campus, MPD said.

Memphis Police said officers responded to an overdose at 3964 Park Avenue, the GodBody Gym. One officer was injured as officers attempted to arrest someone.

The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.