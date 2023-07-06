Memphis Police search for hit-and-run driver after 18-year-old motorcyclist killed

MPD officers responded to the scene at Poplar Ave. and Cooper St. just before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in midtown Memphis late Wednesday night.

MPD officers responded to the scene at Poplar Ave. and Cooper St. just before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. They said an unknown driver struck the 18-year-old man who was on a motorcycle and then took off.

The 18-year-old died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash or the driver who took off is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.