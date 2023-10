Officers said they responded to a shooting at A.W. Willis & Danny Thomas, where a man told them he was shot in the Oakville area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department, a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Lamar on Thursday.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at A.W. Willis & Danny Thomas around 1:30 p.m.

A man told police he was shot in the area of Lamar & Democrat, according to MPD.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

MPD said they are investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to call (901) 528-CASH with tips.