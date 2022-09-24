Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time

Business Burglary Snkrr Bar 1869 Madison Avenue Report #2209009806ME MEMPHIS, TN – On September 20, 2022, at 2:00 am, Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the Snkrr Bar at 1869 Madison Avenue. The complainant reported that he arrived at the business and found a front window had been broken out. Video shows three vehicles parked in front of the business; approximately nine males break the window and enter the building. The males stole several sneakers. The males were occupying a silver Infiniti sedan and two grey Infiniti SUVs. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible for this burglary. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.