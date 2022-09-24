Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that specializes in the cleaning, customization, restoration and rehabilitation of athletic footwear.
A front window was broken and video showed three vehicles parked in front of the business, according to MPD. Nine men were responsible as all entered the store and stole several sneakers, according to MPD.
Police said that they need help in identifying these individuals—anyone with information regarding this burglary is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Anonymous tips can also be left here.
A silver Infiniti sedan and two grey Infiniti SUVs were occupied by the 9 men who broke into the store and stole the merchandise, according to MPD.
The store has been open in Midtown for less than a year, but the owner, Dominique Worthen, aims not only to serve his customers, but his community as well.
“There were adults around me teaching me how to steal, sell drugs and uplift negativity in the same communities we were growing up in," Worthen said. "I’m just trying to show them a better way to do it by surrounding them around something they love."
By offering jobs to kids in the Memphis community, has helped local high school students keep some extra spending money in their pockets. Simultaneously, he's taught them what it takes to run a successful business in the process—something he wish he had when he was younger.
Worthen gave Kamaar Chatman, a freshman at White Station High School, his first job. Chatman has been there for almost a year, and he says he now has dreams of owning his own business one day.
“It amazed me because Dominique was doing good things and I wanted to be a part of the team," Chatman said. "So I came up one day and asked if I could get a job and he said there you go. Love shoes. It’s like another place in my heart."
It’s the love for shoes that’s giving these kids a different perspective that hopefully lasts a lifetime.
“You’re putting a sneaker in their hand and saying hey man you can create some revenue and keep a roof over your head by using something you already love, so it doesn’t feel like work to them,” Worthen said.