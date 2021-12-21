Mother guilty in stabbing deaths of her 4 children

The stabbings happened on July 1, 2016 at their apartment near Hacks Cross and Shelby Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother accused of stabbing her four children to death was found guilty Wednesday by a Shelby County judge.

In a non-jury bench trial, Judge James Lammey rejected Shanynthia Gardner's insanity defense, argued by her attorneys.

Gardner, now 34, stabbed four of her children, ages five months to four years. Investigators said, two children were found in a bedroom and two were in the living room where the youngest was in her car seat. The oldest child, who was 7 at the time, was able to escape and ran to a neighbors for help.

During the trial, prosecutors agreed that she has a mental illness, but said that she understood what she was doing was wrong.

Gardner was found guilty on four counts of first degree murder, aggravated child abuse, murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect involving a deadly weapon, murder in perpetration of child neglect involving a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment involving a deadly weapon and murder in perpetration fo aggravated child endangerment involving a deadly weapon.