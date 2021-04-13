MPD: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape and assault after going through broken window of home

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Johnnie Facison?

Facison is wanted for Attempt Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Violation of Bond Conditions. He's considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Southern Oaks Place in Southeast Memphis on Sunday, April 11, on a sexual assault complaint.

The victim told officers that Johnnie Facison entered her home through a broken window, armed with a pistol. She said, he hit her in the mouth and head with the gun.

Facison forced the victim to leave her home and drove around with her for hours before returning to the victim's home and assaulting her. The victim was eventually able to escape and call the police.