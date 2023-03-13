Multiple victims injured in three separate Sunday shootings

According to MPD, the shootings happened all within a thirty minute timespan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three separate shootings left multiple victims with injuries across Memphis Sunday, March 12. According to MPD, the shootings happened all within a thirty minute timespan.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers first responded to a shooting in Hollywood near a gas station located at 24248 Chelsea Ave at 5:41 p.m.

MPD said the male victim in the shooting was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD there is no suspect information available at this time.

At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 2248 Chelsea Ave. One male was transported critical to ROH. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/uvMsybi2DD — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 12, 2023

At the same time, officers were responding to a separate shooting in the Douglass area in the 1700 block of Brookins St.

Officers arrived at the scene at 5:42 p.m. The male victim in this shooting was also transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said there is no suspect information available at this time.

At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Brookins St. One male was transported critical to ROH. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/SaFrXCP3mS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 12, 2023

The third shooting happened at the Park at New Castle apartment complex in the 3100 block of Krystal Lake Dr.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at 6:10 p.m. One woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Another woman with injuries was treated at the scene.

MPD said there is no suspect information available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.