Olive Branch man sentenced to 4 years in prison for his part in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, formerly of Cordova, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, after being convicted in July 2022 on several charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Olive Branch, Mississippi, man will spend four years in prison after being convicted for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Matthew Bledsoe, 38, formerly of Cordova, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, after being convicted in July 2022 on several charges. All sentences will run concurrently, which means he will spend a total of four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The following are the charges and the sentences for each (again, to run concurrently):

Charge:Obstruction of an official proceeding (felony) Sentence: Forty-eight (48) months imprisonment followed by thirty-six (36) months of supervised release. A special assessment of $100.00, a fine of $2,000.00, and restitution to the Architect of the Capitol in the amount of $2,000.00. Charge:Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds (misdemeanor) Sentence: Twelve (12) months imprisonment followed by twelve (12) months of supervised release. A special assessment in the amount of $25.00 imposed. Charge:Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a a Restricted Building or Grounds (misdemeanor) Sentence: Twelve (12) months imprisonment followed by twelve (12) months of supervised release. A special assessment in the amount of $25.00 imposed. Charge:Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building (misdemeanor) Sentence: Six (6) months imprisonment. A special assessment in the amount of $10.00 imposed. Charge:Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building (misdemeanor) Sentence: Six (6) months imprisonment. A special assessment in the amount of $10.00 imposed.

Prosecutors said in the days following the November 2020 election, Bledsoe began posting about the results on social media. They said on Jan. 6, 2021, he went to a rally near the Ellipse, then headed to the Capitol, where he “illegally entered the grounds shortly after 2:13 p.m.” They said Bledsoe scaled a wall on the Upper Northwest Terrace and went into the Capitol building through a fire door at the Senate Wing.

According to prosecutors, Bledsoe yelled, “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this s---. Where’s those pieces of s---at?” They said he then climbed a statue and was outside the corridor to the House Chamber near the Speaker’s Lobby. They said he spent about 22 minutes inside.

Prosecutors said Bledsoe returned within two hours, lingering near the East Rotunda Doors as law enforcement was securing the building and grounds.

They said Bledsoe continued to post on social media and message family and friends about what happened on Jan. 6. He was arrested days later on Jan. 13, 2021.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice said more than 880 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach. More than 270 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.