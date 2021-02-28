One man dead & another critically injured after Memphis police said they shot each other
Memphis Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Sunday morning in southeast Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened about 6:00 a.m. in the 6700 block of Mt. Moriah near Ridgeway.
They found two men shot – one died at the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said it appears the two shot each other, though they have not said why.
The investigation is ongoing.
