x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One man killed and a woman injured after shooting in Boxtown

MPD said the person believed to be the suspect was driving a white Infiniti. Anyone with more information about this shooting can call MPD with tips at 901-528-CASH.
Credit: Ian Ripple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured, and a man was killed after a shooting in Boxtown at Weaver and Mitchell late Thursday, Dec. 5.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at 11:18, and when they arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman on the scene was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the person believed to be the suspect was driving a white Infiniti. Anyone with more information about this shooting can call MPD with tips at 901-528-CASH.

Credit: Ian Ripple

More Videos

In Other News

MPD wants your help finding suspects who they said stole and then crashed a car on camera

Before You Leave, Check This Out