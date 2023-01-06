One man killed and a woman injured after shooting in Boxtown

MPD said the person believed to be the suspect was driving a white Infiniti. Anyone with more information about this shooting can call MPD with tips at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured, and a man was killed after a shooting in Boxtown at Weaver and Mitchell late Thursday, Dec. 5.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at 11:18, and when they arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman on the scene was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the person believed to be the suspect was driving a white Infiniti. Anyone with more information about this shooting can call MPD with tips at 901-528-CASH.