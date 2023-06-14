Pictures released of 'vehicle of interest' in 2020 murder of pregnant woman outside Cordova Walgreens

Keierra McNeil was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. Aug. 20, 2020, outside the Walgreens in the 9000 block of Walnut Grove.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released new pictures of a vehicle of interest in the unsolved murder of a pregnant Memphis woman who was shot and killed outside a Walgreens in 2020.

Keierra McNeil was shot and killed Aug. 20, 2020, outside the Walgreens in the 9000 block of Walnut Grove, at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Forest Hill Irene Road shortly before 8 p.m. Memphis Police officers found McNeil unresponsive in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes.

Investigators said a man had been hiding in the bushes near McNeil’s vehicle before the shooting, and that man took off in a beige or gold sedan with a light tan top, possibly a Lincoln Town Car or Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police originally arrested a suspect for the killing, and he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. But those charges were dropped in October 2022.

If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Homicide Unit at 901-636-3300.