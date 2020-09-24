Robbery suspect dead after fight with MLGW employee in Whitehaven

MPD investigating a deadly confrontation between a robbery suspect and a MLGW employee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A robbery suspect is dead after a confrontation with an MLGW employee who was working at a home in Whitehaven restoring power in the area.

Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Memphis police officers responded to a robbery in the 4000 block of Michael Road near East Raines Road.

According to MPD, the MLGW employee had parked his truck in front of a home while he was working behind the house. When he returned to his truck, he saw a man inside of it.

When the MLGW worker walked up to his truck, the man inside hit the victim in the face, that's when the fight started.

Both men were taken to the hospital for injuries.

the MLGW worker was taken to Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition. The suspect was taken to Methodist South in critical condition, where he died.

MPD says the cause of death has not been determined at this point.

The MLGW employee was detained pending further investigation.