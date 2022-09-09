Former staffer with Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office accused of stealing more than $61,000

Steven Sharp was indicted after the comptroller said he stole thousands of dollars from boxes being held as evidence in cases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Friday a former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer has been indicted on charges of stealing cash from the office.

Steven Sharp is accused of stealing $61,890.87 from the Criminal Court Clerk’s two property and evidence storage locations.

The office keeps all property and exhibits that are held in evidence for criminal court cases and preserves evidence for future proceedings.

The comptroller and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the investigation began when a victim’s family member retrieved the victim’s belongings and an office employee noticed money missing from the evidence box. They said there was then a second incident of missing money, which led to an audit on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Sharp did not come in for work on the day of the audit, and he was fired officially on Oct. 20, 2020.

In June 2021, investigators found that 2,045 evidence cases contained money in the evidence room, and after a review, found cash was missing from 270 of those cases. Investigators said Sharp, the Principal Court Clerk, admitted that beginning in 2018, he took cash from boxes in both evidence rooms.

Sharp was indicted in Aug. 2022 by a Shelby County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of official misconduct.

“Offices that maintain evidence must conduct periodic inventories to ensure that all property is safeguarded,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “It’s also necessary to establish strong internal controls that help eliminate occasions when one person is left unattended with important and valuable assets.”