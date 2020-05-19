Three men charged; accused of shooting at Shelby County detective

The shooting happened early Monday morning as the detective was conducting surveillance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after police say they opened fire on a Shelby County detective who was conducting surveillance on them.

According to the affidavit, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, the detective was following a white Infiniti Q50 matching the description of a car used in a carjacking. At Quince Rd. and Riverdale Rd., the detective said it appeared the car was waiting for him, angled in the street, and the suspects inside opened fire.

The detective was not hit. Investigators say 15 spent casings were found at the scene.

Investigators say the suspects, driver 24-year-old Earnest Ryan Jr., and passengers 19-year-old Lance Tate and 23-year-old Mahamed Sambe, were seen on camera footage at a gas station just before the shooting.

Monday afternoon, investigators located the Infiniti in the 8100 block of Cross Creek Court. They say the three suspects were there, and Ryan Jr. and Tate ran from officers but were caught.

Investigators say Tate & Ryan Jr. had pistols on them, another was found near where Sambe was standing, and another pistol was found during a search of the address. They say Tate and Ryan Jr. were also still wearing the clothing they had been seen in, in the footage from the gas station.

During questioning, investigators say all three admitted to being in the car during the shooting. They say Tate admitted to firing several shots, but said he fired into the air. They say Sambe told them Tate fired the shots, and Ryan Jr. said he was driving and heard shots but did not know who was shooting.