Car burglary suspect injured, accused of exchanging gunfire with off-duty MPD officer in Huey's parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in the hospital after Memphis Police said the man and an off-duty MPD officer exchanged gunfire after the officer reportedly caught several suspects breaking into a car in an East Memphis parking lot.
MPD is now searching for the other suspects involved.
Investigators said about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, the off-duty officer spotted three to four people breaking into a Dodge Charger in the parking lot of the Huey's located in the 4700 block of Poplar Ave.
According to police, the off-duty officer approached the individuals and announced that he was an MPD officer. MPD said at that time one of the suspects fired shots at the off-duty officer, who then returned fire.
MPD said the off-duty officer was not injured.
Investigators said one of the suspects involved showed up later at St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound. MPD said he was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical but stable condition.
MPD said the other suspects involved in the incident got away.
Anyone with any additional information can contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or 901-528-2274.
Huey's released the following statement Monday morning:
"Friends of Huey’s: We know many of you are saddened and worried by the events that occurred in the parking lot of our Huey’s Poplar location last night, as are we. To bring clarity to the situation, we wanted to share information about what happened according to local reports. Last night, an off-duty police officer was leaving our Poplar location after a meal. According to police reports, while in the parking lot, he came across three individuals that were attempting to break into a vehicle, and when he confronted them, he was shot at by the suspects. He began to shoot back, striking one of them. One person is in a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition, and the officer is uninjured. No one inside of Huey's was harmed or confronted. We know that it is always unnerving to hear of any type of violence in our city. We want to thank our employees at this location, who responded quickly and diligently to ensure customers inside our store took cover and remained as safe as possible until the situation outside cleared up. Our team will continue to take precautions to ensure our stores’ safety and to preserve the atmosphere we’re known for. We appreciate all of you for your unrivaled support and for checking in on our team members during this time. Our Poplar location is back up and running and will be open to welcome customers today."