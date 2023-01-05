Car burglary suspect injured, accused of exchanging gunfire with off-duty MPD officer in Huey's parking lot

"Friends of Huey’s: We know many of you are saddened and worried by the events that occurred in the parking lot of our Huey’s Poplar location last night, as are we. To bring clarity to the situation, we wanted to share information about what happened according to local reports. Last night, an off-duty police officer was leaving our Poplar location after a meal. According to police reports, while in the parking lot, he came across three individuals that were attempting to break into a vehicle, and when he confronted them, he was shot at by the suspects. He began to shoot back, striking one of them. One person is in a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition, and the officer is uninjured. No one inside of Huey's was harmed or confronted. We know that it is always unnerving to hear of any type of violence in our city. We want to thank our employees at this location, who responded quickly and diligently to ensure customers inside our store took cover and remained as safe as possible until the situation outside cleared up. Our team will continue to take precautions to ensure our stores’ safety and to preserve the atmosphere we’re known for. We appreciate all of you for your unrivaled support and for checking in on our team members during this time. Our Poplar location is back up and running and will be open to welcome customers today."