MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at a Marathon gas station located at 3465 Lamar Ave. Tuesday, March 15 at 1:56 a.m.

MPD said that the male victim that was shot was transported to Regional One Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The suspect has not been identified, and MPD is looking for information.

MPD said that anyone who has any information about the shooting can call 901-528-CASH to leave a tip.